Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

