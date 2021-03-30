Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $6.02 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 3.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

