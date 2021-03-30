Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,723 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

