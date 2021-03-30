Peloton Wealth Strategists Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Twilio were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $2,988,795.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $320.22. 56,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,125. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

