PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.46 Million

Brokerages predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce sales of $83.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.55 million to $84.98 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $93.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $342.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBFX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $868.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

