PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $345.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PYPL stock opened at $235.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.25. PayPal has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $276.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PayPal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

