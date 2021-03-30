Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $66,526.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,785,571 coins and its circulating supply is 9,747,834 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

