Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

