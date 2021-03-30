Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of PBLA stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07.
About Panbela Therapeutics
Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
