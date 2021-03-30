Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,566,782 shares.The stock last traded at $29.09 and had previously closed at $30.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

