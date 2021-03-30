Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,718 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 37.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $174.42.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.