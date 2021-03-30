Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,275 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

