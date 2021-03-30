Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 56,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $215.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.26.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.