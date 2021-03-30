Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 42,540 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HRB stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

