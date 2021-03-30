Paloma Partners Management Co Has $633,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

