Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 19,535 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

