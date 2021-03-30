Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

