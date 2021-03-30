PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $37.91

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.91, but opened at $38.89. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 3,503 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

