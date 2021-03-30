Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $39,016. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

