Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 2,548 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. 328,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,065. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29.

