Pacific Center for Financial Services Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,902. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $366.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.19 and a 200-day moving average of $336.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

