Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $737,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.