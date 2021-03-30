Pacific Center for Financial Services Buys 293 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 588.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. 25,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,291. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

