Pacific Center for Financial Services Buys 101 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,547,771. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

