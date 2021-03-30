PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

