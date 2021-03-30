Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.