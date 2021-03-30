Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 279,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 265,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

