Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,326,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

