Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.06.

TSE OVV opened at C$29.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$3.39 and a 12 month high of C$36.30. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

