Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

NYSE OVV opened at $23.56 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

