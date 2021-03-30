Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 128,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

