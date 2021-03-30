Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,993,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $316.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,874. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day moving average of $335.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

