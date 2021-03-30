Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Otis Worldwide worth $247,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

