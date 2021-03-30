Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $36,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.83. 21,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,236. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

