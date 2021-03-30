Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSCR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. 1,692,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,876. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,794,974.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. Insiders have sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 in the last quarter.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

