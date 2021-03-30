Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OGFGY remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442. Origin Energy has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.
Origin Energy Company Profile
