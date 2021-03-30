Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGFGY remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442. Origin Energy has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.