O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $508.03 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $283.59 and a one year high of $509.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,409 shares of company stock worth $19,753,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

