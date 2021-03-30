Oracle (ORCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) recently:

3/22/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.75 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

3/11/2021 – Oracle was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

3/3/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

ORCL opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

