Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 297,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,534,883. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

