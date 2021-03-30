Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $36.06

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $33.93. Open Lending shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 8,191 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

