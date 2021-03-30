Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 291.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCN opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $234.49 million, a PE ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 1.74. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter.

Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

