Oceanlink Management LTD. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 845,251 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $168,247,000. SEA makes up 46.2% of Oceanlink Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oceanlink Management LTD. owned 0.26% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in SEA by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,454 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,976,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 103,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.