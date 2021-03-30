Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

