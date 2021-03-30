Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,681. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.