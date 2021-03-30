Oak Grove Capital LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 205.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 75.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 136.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,195,941. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

