Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,928,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,387,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W traded down $14.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.03. 28,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,223. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.14. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on W shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

