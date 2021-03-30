Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE JTA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,152. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

