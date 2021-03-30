Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $84.54 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,207 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $84,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,211,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36,229.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

