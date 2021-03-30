Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,367 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cummins worth $97,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

CMI opened at $260.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.30 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

