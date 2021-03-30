Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 100,591 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $92,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Black Knight by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Black Knight by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Black Knight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.