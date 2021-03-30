Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 468,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $95,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $110.40 and a fifty-two week high of $254.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.87.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

